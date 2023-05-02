Watch Now
Welding torch used in ATM theft attempt in Scripps Ranch

Posted at 9:09 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 12:09:20-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two men are being sought by San Diego Police in the attempted theft of an ATM in Scripps Ranch.

Police received a call from a security alarm company at around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday regarding two men using a welding torch in an attempt to break into an ATM at a strip mall at 9970 Scripps Ranch Blvd.

When officers arrived, the men had left the scene and may have drove off in a tan pickup truck.

The two men left behind a damaged and scorched ATM but were unable to fully open the machine.

Officers searched the immediate area, but the would-be thieves were nowhere to be found.

