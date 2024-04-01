Weekend rain brings anxiety for flood-prone neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents in the Southcrest area are taking action to prevent potential flooding in their neighborhood amid heavy rainfall during Easter weekend.

"We’re traumatized when we see this kind of rain, it feels like it’s going to happen again,” said Moises Godinez, a resident who was affected by the Jan. 22 flooding.

Godinez and at least 800 others lost their homes and cars during that storm.

“Where have you been staying?”

“At the hotel, at the Ramada, my two sons, my wife, and two pets. Can you imagine, a little room, for all of us?” Godinez said.

Most of the homes along Beta and Acacia Street are still under reconstruction. The owners are staying in hotels, but rain like this washes up new concerns. Ashley Manzano stopped by to check on her uncle.

“My anxiety was going up the roof a little bit. I just want to make sure he’s okay, and how the water is, and what the city’s doing, ” Manzano said.

In the last two months, city crews have cleared more than 7,500 tons of vegetation and sediment from the channel near Beta Street.

The City of San Diego has promised an upcoming project to upgrade and modernize the drainage system on Beta Street, although specifics regarding timing have not been provided.

Until then, rising water will raise alarm in southeast San Diego.

Cases of trash illegally dumped in storm channels can be reported at 619-235-1000. Residents are also urged to report illegal dumping on the city’s "Get It Done" app.