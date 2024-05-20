Weekend motorcycle crashes claim 2 lives in San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities today publicly identified two motorcyclists who died in separate San Diego-area traffic crashes over the weekend.

The first of the two deadly accidents occurred about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, when a Kawasaki two-wheeler being ridden by 68-year-old Mark Darulis of La Mesa struck a broken-down car on northbound Interstate 805, near East J Street in Chula Vista, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Darulis died at the scene of the crash, the agency reported.

The second motorcycle fatality took place about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, when Megan Vilardi, 40, lost control of the northbound Harley-Davidson she was riding on Via Monserate in Fallbrook, sending it crashing into a roadside retaining wall near Orange Hill.

Paramedics took Vilardi, a Fallbrook resident, to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to the medical examiner.