Weathering the storms for a good cause

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — The trip took Edward Hack about 30 days. He rode on bridges, through tunnels and tough terrain. The big storms made it even more of a challenge.

"The storm made it so much worse, so much worse," said Hack.

On a bicycle, he traveled from Oregon all the way down to San Ysidro. He was in the snow during the big storm in January.

"It was so cold I had to close one eye, then the other eye.

That is to stop your eyeball from freezing," Hack added.

But Hack says he had to finish the route because of the cause.

He is promoting California's new mental health app called Soluna.

It is for people ages 13 to 25.

"People do not choose when they go through a hard day. When these storms were hitting us, we could not just stop. We had to keep going. Everyday was a challenge itself. That represents mental health," said Hack.

The app is free. If you have anxiety or other mental health issues, you can speak to a professional coach one on one. There are also videos and quizzes to help you reduce stress.

Hack says he used to have anxiety, so much so that he started using drugs. But he says talking to people, helped him overcome it.

"Something like Soluna, my family my friends. If I was able to talk to a service like that, I would not have gone through what I went through. I want to help other people, not make the same mistakes I made," he added.