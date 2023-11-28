'Weather like this means death': San Diegans collecting winter supplies for Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While it may be sunny and 70 degrees here in San Diego, Ukraine is gearing up for a brutal winter and many parts of the country remain under attack.

“When you have ruined infrastructure and people have no gas and no electricity…weather like this means death,” said Mira Rubin, President, Shield of Freedom.

In parts of eastern Ukraine near the Russian border, families are bracing for not only bombs but also blizzards and temperatures well below zero.

San Diegans are doing what they can to help – packing boxes with essential winter supplies to be shipped overseas.

“Warm hats, high quality boots, wool socks,” said Josh Levine, Chief Operating Officer, Shield of Freedom.

Levine, a former captain in the U.S. Marines encouraged San Diego’s veteran community to donate any unused gear they may have at home.

“Most of us have stuff lying around in our garage…thinking maybe we’ll use it, maybe we won’t…it’s really valuable and It could actually save somebody across the world,” he said.

He says they are collecting anything that could be useful: from winter coats, socks, hand warmers, power banks and first aid supplies, to cold medication, vitamins and toiletries.

“A $30 tourniquet could save someone’s life…we use these all the time,” he said, showing 10News some of the donated emergency kits.

Organizers say it costs about $10,000 to ship a large container full of supplies. You can donate financially to help them ship supplies by visiting House of Ukraine’s websiteor Shield of Freedom’s website.

All non-financial donations can be dropped off at St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 9558 Campo Rd, Spring Valley, CA 91977

To coordinate drop off, please, text Lena (619 458-0139) or Olga (619 471-5675)

The group says they can also accept material donations at the House of Ukraine Friday (1pm–4pm), Sat–Sunday (12pm and 4pm).

You can find a list of items needed and more information HERE.

