SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The weather conditions are impacting schedules for two San Diego County school districts.

San Diego County Office of Education announced the Julian Union Elementary School District will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. District students will have a late start on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Warner Unified School District students will have a late start to their school day on Monday.

COE officials said any updates will be posted on their Twitter account.