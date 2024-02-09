Weather conditions lead to late start for schools in some East County districts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Many schools in San Diego’s East County will start later than usual because of Friday morning’s weather conditions.

After two days of snow day closures, the San Diego County Office of Education said schools in the following districts will be open Friday but under late starts:



Spencer Valley School District: 9 a.m. start

Julian Union High School District: 9:10 a.m. start

Julian Union Elementary School District: 9:20 a.m. start

Warner Unified School District: 9:30 a.m. start

COE officials added, "Bus stops will run 90 minutes later than the regular time."