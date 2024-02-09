Watch Now
Weather conditions lead to late start for schools in some East County districts

Posted at 6:45 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 09:45:13-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Many schools in San Diego’s East County will start later than usual because of Friday morning’s weather conditions.

After two days of snow day closures, the San Diego County Office of Education said schools in the following districts will be open Friday but under late starts:

  • Spencer Valley School District: 9 a.m. start
  • Julian Union High School District: 9:10 a.m. start
  • Julian Union Elementary School District: 9:20 a.m. start
  • Warner Unified School District: 9:30 a.m. start

COE officials added, "Bus stops will run 90 minutes later than the regular time."

