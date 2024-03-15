Weather conditions lead to closure of schools in 4 San Diego County school districts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Because of inclement weather and icy road conditions, schools in four San Diego County districts will be closed Friday and have a snow day, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The districts are:

-- Julian Union Elementary School District

-- Julian Union High School District

-- Spencer Valley School District

-- Warner Unified School District

COE officials said updates can be found on X/Twitter at https://twitter.com/SanDiegoCOE

