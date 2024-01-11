Watch Now
Weather conditions force Mountain Empire school closures, late start for Warner Unified schools

Posted at 7:11 AM, Jan 11, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Severe weather conditions on Thursday morning are forcing schools in San Diego’s East County to pivot.

The San Diego County Office of Education on Wednesday night announced Mountain Empire Unified School District schools would be closed Thursday due to high winds in the area.

Schools in the Warner Unified School District would have late start scheduling on Thursday because of the possibility of snow.

For Warner Unified schools, classes would begin at 9:30 a.m., with buses running 90 minutes later than regularly scheduled times.

Parents are being asked to not drop students off before 8:30 a.m.

