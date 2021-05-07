Watch
Water tower overflow sends water into Rancho San Diego homes

KGTV
Posted at 7:44 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 10:44:49-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Several residents at a Rancho San Diego condominium complex were forced to evacuate Friday morning after water from a hilltop water tower flooded their units.

At around 5:15 a.m., authorities were called to a condo complex in the 12000 block of Calle De Montana after some residents reported water entering their homes.

The water was cascading from a water tower located on a hill above the complex, prompting a response from the Otay Water District.

Responding fire crews were prepared to potentially evacuate the entire complex, but water officials said the issue was not structural and determined to be an overflow.

Water officials turned on pumps that stopped the flow of water from the tower. No other details on the overflow were released.

Seven units were flooded, with 11 residents forced to evacuate due to the overflow.

Fire crews and water officials remained at the scene to help clean up before residents were allowed to return to their homes.

