SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University officials say they are aware of an unplanned water outage on campus Friday.

An off-campus water main break is causing the water outage.

Crews are on the scene to assess the issue and are communicating with the city of San Diego water department, which estimates a 6 p.m. repair.

SDSU Imperial Valley is not impacted.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.