Water main break shuts down businesses in Julian

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — A water main break in Julian has shut down several businesses and caused water pressure issues for residents in the area.

The water main break happened on Saturday, but the town was still dealing with its implications on Monday when ABC 10News spoke with residents who shared it’s a recurring and frustrating problem.

“I live three blocks from here, and I couldn’t take a shower,” said Trevor Denny.

Denny has lived in the area for 25 years. He says the town frequently experiences a water main break, which can damage businesses and leave them muddy.

“It affects the majority of town before they can get it fixed. The water fountains will flow brown, people's houses will flow brown, it's quite a problem we have,” he said.

Resident Wyatt Mitchell showed ABC 10News the damage to the road adjacent to the Julian Market.

“As you can tell, it lifted up the concrete right here,” he said. “I came, and it was muddy…everything was muddy. It was slippery, and I was taking out the trash.”

A representative from Julian's Community Services District told ABC 10News the problem is aging infrastructure and that the water pipes here were installed incorrectly more than 50 years ago.

While they hope to have water restored by Tuesday, the representative added that the town will likely need to secure additional funding from the county or state to solve the problem at its root.