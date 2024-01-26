Water main break, geyser shuts down stretch of University Avenue in Rolando

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities shut down a stretch of University Avenue in San Diego’s Rolando neighborhood Friday morning due to a water main break that spewed water dozens of feet into the air.

The main break and subsequent geyser were reported just before 7 a.m., according to authorities.

San Diego Police stated University Ave. would be closed between College Avenue and Bonillo Drive for “several hours.”

Crews were at the scene working to repair the break and shut off the water.

The cause of the main break was unknown.