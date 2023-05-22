Water issue postponing surgeries at Zion Medical Center expected to be fixed on Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Kaiser Permanente says "scheduled surgical procedures at the Zion Medical Center were initially postponed" last week after an isolated mechanical issue impacted the building's hot-water system.

While the spokesperson for Kaiser could not elaborate on what exactly was wrong with the water, they "anticipate the Zion Medical Center water lines will be cleaned, inspected, and fully operational by approximately 5 p.m." on Sunday.

Francine Maxwell says her daughter went to the medical center on Wednesday to have lunch with a friend who works there and noticed signs asking people not to use certain sinks.

“It’s nothing that you need to sweep up under the carpet," said Maxwell, wishing Kaiser Permanente would have made a public announcement regarding the water mishap when it initially occurred on May 17.

"No patients, caregivers or visitors to Zion Medical Center have been harmed or placed at risk," Kaiser says.

The medical provider says surgeries and other procedures that may be impacted by the hot water issue are being reviewed on an individual basis.

A viewer emailed ABC 10 News with concerns over the water problem.

Emergency water supply measures were put in place, including providing safe water in all areas of the medical center, according to Kaiser Permanente.