WATCH: What's new at Disneyland Resort for company's 100-year celebration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Walt Disney Company will have officially been in business for 100 years on Oct. 16, 2023. Throughout 2023, the company is rolling out special attractions and new features at its parks.

This of course includes the Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

ABC 10News anchor Virginia Cha interviewed Disneyland spokesperson Eddy Collins to learn about the transformations, new rides and fun activities coming to the resort in honor of the 100-year celebration.

Specifically, Collins highlighted the revamped Mickey's Toontown, Star Wars: Galaxy Edge and the Wondrous Journeys light show that shines on the water during the night.

Of course, the Disneyland rep had to bring the legend himself! Mickey Mouse graced the 10News studio with his presence to conclude the interview.