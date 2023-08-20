WATCH: Mayor Todd Gloria speaks on how Tropical Storm Hilary will impact on San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sunday morning ABC 10News spoke with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria as Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to bring catastrophic flooding and winds.

Tropical Storm Hilary is no longer a hurricane but it's still packing what forecasters call “life-threatening” rain as it speeds up Mexico's Baja coast towards San Diego County.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Hilary will unleash flooding across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. and remain a tropical storm as it swirls north into Nevada by Monday morning.

As of Sunday morning, the Mexican cities of Ensenada and Tijuana were directly in the storm’s path.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has officials inside California’s emergency preparedness office and teams on standby with food, water and other help.

