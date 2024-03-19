Watch: Gray whale spotted in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents have been captivated by the presence of a large whale in Mission Bay, a surprising sight that has drawn attention to the area.

“I was certainly amazed to see a whale that close,” said Michael Clark, a San Diego resident.

Three weeks ago, Clark spotted a whale in the bay for the first time since living in the area for 36 years.

“I was absolutely thrilled and very surprised," said Ilena McCaffrey. "I was thinking as he’s swimming around, holy cow he’s so close to SeaWorld he could get a job.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) has identified the creature as a gray whale. In fact, it is one of 150,000 gray whales making their annual migration from Baja California to Alaska.

“This one hung around so long (that) it gave people a lot time to come down and look at it," Clark said. "I came down three times myself.”

NOAA confirmed that the whale has been in the bay for at least two weeks.

While SeaWorld San Diego and local lifeguards are monitoring the situation, experts said the mammal will navigate back to open waters. They won't interfere unless the whale is stranded or entangled.

“I’m hoping he does find his way back into the ocean to continue the migration with the pod,” McCaffrey said.

As for now, NOAA said there’s nothing to worry about. Experts recommend maintaining a safe distance while observing the whale.

“We live in the most amazing place in the world and it’s full of miracles and magic if you are willing to pay attention,” Clark said.