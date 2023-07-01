Warmer temperatures fill beaches, boost businesses ahead of Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The sun is shining to start a patriotic weekend in America’s Finest City.

“I think it’s amazing! Where I left it was 110 degrees, and 70 degrees with a slight breezy is amazing," said Don Miller, a tourist from Arizona.

What’s on tap as the Fourth of July rapidly approaches? Warmer temperatures and mostly clear skies in the afternoons.

It’s a big change from Memorial Day weekend.

"Totally gloomy and now it’s just so much better," said Michelle and Jason Zulllo, who are both East San Diego County residents.

During that weekend, the skies were completely gray, and it was cooler than usual along the coast.

"I was just waiting to wake up and have Megan Parry say 'It’s going to be a great day,' and finally we got it," said Andy Kurtz of Seaforth Boat Rentals.

The gloomy weather didn’t help Kurtz's business at the end of May.

“We’re going to do — I don’t know — 400% of the business we did on Memorial Day this weekend,” he said

He expects all his boats to sell out at his locations around the county because of the good beach weather.

There are some beach advisories in place that are impacting our beaches in the South Bay, and you can find the full list here.