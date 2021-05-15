Warehouse in Sorrento Valley damaged in morning fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire at a warehouse Saturday in Sorrento Valley caused an estimated $200,000 in property damage, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to a report of the fire at a warehouse at 7313 Carroll Road at 6:02 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said in an incident log.

The first fire unit arrived at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters worked quickly to confine the fire to one unit.

Estimated damage to the structure totaled $100,000 and contents damage totaled an estimated $100,000, fire officials said.

The SDFD metro arson strike team was investigating the cause of the fire.