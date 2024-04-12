Warehouse for flood victims overwhelmed with community need

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s time for Juan Meza to get to work, rebuilding the bare bones of his home hit by flooding on Jan. 22.

“It’s a lot of work," Meza said. "Hanging up the drywall, having to get the stuff from Home Depot.”

Although the reconstruction is far from finished, Meza, his son, and his brother are staying here. A neighbor gave them some mattresses to sleep on but they don't have the money for furniture. Meza hopes to receive donations from this warehouse filled with home supplies for flood victims.

“Just so we can have some kind of furniture in the house and have it feel like home,” Meza said.

The warehouse is run and funded by a group of nonprofits. It officially opened Monday, but Meza and other victims ABC 10News spoke to have struggled to get a hold of them.

ABC 10News called their line to connect with a case manager, and it went straight to voicemail. A director at VOAD, one of the nonprofits running the warehouse, tells me they only have two people responding to dozens of daily phone calls, including one from Meza’s mom.

“I guess they put her on a waiting list for now. They were going to give her a call back to see what she needs.”

According to VOAD, more than 800 families have reached out for resources. Meza is patiently waiting.

“Whatever they can give us helps. Anything you know, whatever it is, we’ll take it.”

VOAD says it will hire more staff to respond to the community’s needs.

The warehouse is not open to the public. If you'd like to ask for house supplies or other support, click here or leave a voicemail at 619-673-87

