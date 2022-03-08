War hits home for San Diegans collecting donations to send to Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Volunteers in San Diego have been hard at work sorting through the donations they've been receiving for nearly two weeks.

They explain the most critical donations right now are financial contributions, medical supplies and military gear.

"Even after the war stops, people will need food and blankets and clothes. A lot of people— they were removed from their homes and they were evacuated," said Viktoriia Simakova.

Simakova is running the warehouse. She's from Kyiv and currently, her husband and parents are there.

She said she hasn't been able to sleep since the war started.

"I came here to study, to do my master's degree in educational leadership. I came seven months ago and I have four months to go," she said.

Going back home is up in the air for her now.

"We'll see what happens next. I just want to be with my family so, we'll see," said Simakova.

She said she hopes the work she's doing around the clock in the warehouse is making a difference.

"One way you feel like you're helping a lot. You just tell people to come here and they bring a lot of things, but on the other hand, you can't stop the war. So, it's both like feeling helpful and helpless at the same time."

Volunteers are collecting donations from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 4660-4662 El Cajon Blvd Unit 109-110.