Walk takes over Deanza Cove to raise awareness about homelessness in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Homeless Awareness Month Homeaid San Diego is working to end homelessness in our community.

The Step Up to End Homelessness 5K took over DeAnza Cove to educate participants about the growing crisis in our community.

Destiny Dubois spoke ahead of the walk about her journey as going through the foster care system in San Diego County.

She said along the way, she found herself facing homelessness.

"As a child, I’ve slept on benches by the park, lap-to-lap with my siblings. I’ve done it all. It still leaves fear in my chest today, even though I can have enough money to live in San Diego. I could be making millions of dollars, and I can feel like I don’t have enough to survive," said Dubois.

As she faced the end of her road with the foster care system, she knew she had to do something.

She turned to Homeaid’s WORKS program— which helps people who were recently incarcerated, in the foster care system, and people facing homelessness gain the skills they need for a career in the construction industry.

"The people that don’t have anything to start with, they’re trying to give them something to work with, and the something to work with is huge!" said

Participants like Michelle Tello said hearing stories about homelessness are important.

"I think hearing about it more and just learning about people's experiences from all different backgrounds, and ages just helps us just be more aware and mindful," said

The point-in-time count conducted in May reported at least 8,427 people are experiencing homelessness in San Diego County.

“A lot of times, people at home might think homeless people just don’t want to succeed— that they don’t have any drive to get up and go do stuff," said Dubois.

