Walk-in adoptions return at San Diego Humane Society locations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diegans looking to adopt a pet can now walk in to do just that at any of the San Diego Humane Society’s locations.

It’s been 15 months since walk-in adoptions were allowed, but now the Humane Society is re-opening its doors to the public.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, SDHS locations have only been conducting appointment-based outdoor adoptions.

To mark the return of indoor, walk-in adoptions, the Humane Society is offering the following special on kitten adoptions:

“During the Become Smitten with a Kitten campaign, sponsored by Petco Love, kittens can be adopted for only $25 through June 30! Since kittens are better in twos, you can bring home a second for just $5.

San Diego Humane Society currently has more than 180 adorable, adoptable kittens in its care -- and more arrive every day. This adoption promotion will enable the organization to care for more than 6,000 kittens this year alone.”

SDHS President/CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman said, “We’re thrilled to welcome people into our buildings again. Our staff and volunteers did a great job adapting during the pandemic with an appointment-based adoption system. It worked and it allowed for a safe way to continue to find homes for our animals. But nothing can replace the joy that comes from walking through the adoption gallery and finding your new family member.”

For more information, visit sdhumane.org/adopt.