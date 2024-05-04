Walk for Animals takes over Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 30th Annual Walk for Animals is set to take over Liberty Station Saturday morning.

Several animal shelters in San Diego County report being in a State of Emergency because their facilities are overflowing.

One organization that steps in to help is the San Diego Humane Society.

On Saturday morning, many will get the chance to help raise money for the organization that helps tens of thousands of animals.

Proceeds from the event will directly contribute to providing animals with shelter, medical care and more.

The San Diego Humane Society said it is committed to remaining a no-euthanasia shelter, but the shelter faces some challenges due to the number of animals in its care.

The festivities begin at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. It will be followed by a stage program and a blessing of the animals.

The walk begins at 9.

The event will include dozens of adoptable pets and a pet spa.

You can sign up at NTC Park or you can participate virtually.