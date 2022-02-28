Wages rise during pandemic, but can't keep up with inflation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wages across San Diego County rose at an annual rate of 5.1 percent in last year's third quarter, which still wasn't enough to keep up with soaring inflation.
Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the average wage in San Diego is $1,395 a week, which equates to a salary $72,540 per year. The increase did not keep up with the local Consumer Price Index, which was increasing 6.5 percent in last year's third quarter (it's now even higher at 8.2 percent).
The increases were spread across industries. For instance, in leisure and hospitality, average pay rose 9.9 percent to $666 a week as restaurants and hotels struggled to find workers.
Pay in professional and business services also rose 9.9 percent to $1,933 a week, while jobs in construction rose 3.5 percent to $1,438 per week.
Here is the full breakdown from the BLS:
- San Diego total: 5.1 percent increase to $1,395 per week
- Private industry: 5.7 percent increase to $1,372 per week
- Natural resources and mining: 7.9 percent to $916 per week
- Construction: 3.5 percent increase to $1,438 per week
- Trade, transportation and utilities: 7.8 percent increase to $1,072 per week
- Information: 0.7 percent increase to $2,585 per week
- Financial activities: 5.9 percent increase to $1,852 per week
- Professional and business services: 9.9 percent increase to $1,933 per week
- Education and health services: 6.4 percent increase to $1,124 per week
- Leisure and hospitality: 9.9 percent increase to $666 per week
- Other services: 5.5 percent increase to $799 per week
- Government: 3.2 percent to $1,517 per week.