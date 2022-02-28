Wages rise during pandemic, but can't keep up with inflation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wages across San Diego County rose at an annual rate of 5.1 percent in last year's third quarter, which still wasn't enough to keep up with soaring inflation.

Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the average wage in San Diego is $1,395 a week, which equates to a salary $72,540 per year. The increase did not keep up with the local Consumer Price Index, which was increasing 6.5 percent in last year's third quarter (it's now even higher at 8.2 percent).

The increases were spread across industries. For instance, in leisure and hospitality, average pay rose 9.9 percent to $666 a week as restaurants and hotels struggled to find workers.

Pay in professional and business services also rose 9.9 percent to $1,933 a week, while jobs in construction rose 3.5 percent to $1,438 per week.

Here is the full breakdown from the BLS: