Voting centers open Saturday for 2024 presidential primary election

Posted at 9:48 AM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 12:48:09-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A total of 39 vote centers will open throughout San Diego County on Saturday, February 24, for the 2024 presidential primary election.

An additional 179 vote centers will open next Saturday, March 2, for a total of 218 operational vote centers throughout the county.

Voters are not assigned to a specific location and may cast their ballot at any available vote center.

The locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4. On the final day of voting, March 5, all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For voters who wish to return their vote-by-mail ballots at a drop box location, the Registrar of Voters has 146 official ballot drop-off locations throughout the county. Drop boxes will remain open through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A list with dates and hours of operation, as well as a map of vote centers and ballot drop off locations are available at voteinfo.net.

You can visit any vote center in the county. Find a location near you at sdvote.com.

