Voters in La Mesa, El Cajon share their top concerns in election

LA MESA (KGTV) — ABC 10News Reporter Perla Shaheen stood outside grocery stores in both El Cajon and La Mesa with a big white notepad.

On the notepad were five key issues polling has shown to be high priorities for the 51st Congressional District: cost of living, the economy, abortion, the border, and homelessness.

Every person who passed the notepad was asked if they could mark their top concern when voting this year.

“Abortion is a very important issue for me when considering a political candidate or platform because I believe every life is precious and a gift from God,” a voter said.

The voters ABC 10News spoke to represent a few of the nearly 800,000 who live in California’s 51st Congressional District. It covers most of central San Diego County, including Miramar, Mission Valley, Clairemont, El Cajon and La Mesa.

“It’s a really bad time right now, the border, all the people being dumped here,” voter Jyl Klos said.

In the end, "cost of living" and "homelessness" ranked highest for voters in this upcoming election.

“Cost of living, you can’t live, you can’t even rent a house.”

Four candidates are running to represent this district in the coming election. Sara Jacobs is the incumbent democratic representative. Bill Wells is running as a republican candidate and is currently the Mayor of El Cajon. Stan Caplan and Hilaire Shioura are running with no party preference.

This Tuesday, the top two candidates with the most votes will move forward to the General Election in November.