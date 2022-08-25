Vote to ban gas powered cars by 2035

San Diego (KGTV)- In the state’s latest push to fight climate change, the sale of new gasoline-powered cars could no longer be sold after 2035. The California Air Resources Board is expected to vote on the ban Thursday.

Under the proposed rule people wouldn’t be prevented from owning or selling existing gas-powered cars but the state would ban the sale of new ones.

If the vote is passed, California would be one of the first and largest markets to require only the sale of zero-emission gas vehicles.

“California is one of only a handful of jurisdictions to set out a legally binding and enforceable roadmap with annual requirements showing exactly how we get to zero year by year,” said a presenter during Thursday’s meeting. “This is a historic moment for California.”

The goal is to have zero emission sales for new cars over the next 13 years. By 2026, 35 percent of new car sales would be electric. That number would jump to 68 percent by 2030.

Not everyone agreed on the proposal during Thursday’s meeting. Some spoke out asking the Board to slow down the process.

San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas also attended the meeting virtually.

In local efforts to fight climate change, the City of San Diego passed its own Climate Action Plan earlier this month. The goal is to get rid of all greenhouse gas emissions in the city within the next 13 years. This is the same timeframe as the ban on gas-powered car sales.

City leaders vowed to make access easier for electric vehicles. The city of San Diego currently has 56 electric charging stations at 15 locations. There are dozens more located around the county powered by private businesses.