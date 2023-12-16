Volunteers work to bring aid to those seeking asylum

For the last 11 and a half weeks, Sam Schultz has been working to get necessities like food, water, clothing, and medical needs to migrants who are seeking asylum in Jacumba.

He says, “ The volume of migrants is just steadily increasing the only difference is that border patrol has stepped up their operations and they're able to pull people much faster than they have been in the past. They're getting better at it.”

Friday we saw tents, men, women, and young children waiting to be processed.

Schultz says he continues to help out because he adds, “If you are the sort of person who can let little children and women sit in dirt with no water, food, or shelter, I pitty you. That’s all I an say.”

Among the volunteers stepping up is Cesar Rodriguez. Not only is he bringing items to add to the donation collection. He’s also donating his time, making hundreds of empanadas ready to hand out to the migrants.

He adds, “These are donations from people customers and people I know.

It's our backyard you know we live right here at there's a crazy humanitarian crisis going on.”

He says, he plan to continue helping any way he can.

Rodriguez says, “It's just an endless problem it's going to be there there's always something to do.”

We have reached out to Border Patrol regarding the latest complaint that as filed. And we’re still waiting to hear back from them.”

