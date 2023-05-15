Volunteers spend Mother's Day helping migrant moms at the US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Some San Diegans spent their Mother’s Day at the U.S.-Mexico border near San Ysidro helping migrant mothers and children in need.

“It is important because we are celebrating Mother’s Day … that we understand how powerful and how important it was to come here to the fence and touch and be in community with those on the other side,” said Adriana Jasso.

Jasso has been at the border fence near San Ysidro for the last 10 days helping a growing camp of mothers seeking asylum with their kids.

“It was heartbreaking every night, especially when it got cold. The mornings that it rained … they got wet, their clothes got wet, their children started running a fever,” she said.

On Sunday, most of the migrants here were processed by Customs and Border Protection.

“These are real-life superwomen,” added another volunteer, Arcela Nuñez.

For Nuñez, spending her Mother’s Day helping women at the border alongside her daughter was deeply personal.

“I’m an immigrant myself … I came to the United States when I was 12 years old with my mom and six sisters. We all walked across this border looking for a better life,” she said.

The local nonprofit Border Kindness also helped mothers in need at the border this weekend.

“They are definitely stressed and definitely … you can tell tired and need the relief,” said James Cordero, a co-director with Border Kindness.

The nonprofit delivered three trucks of water, meals and sanitary supplies on Saturday.

Cordero said items specifically for women and children are crucially needed. You can donate financially via the nonprofit’s Instagram page to help them buy supplies in bulk or reach out directly via https://borderkindness.org.