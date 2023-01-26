Volunteers participate in countywide homeless count for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County is working to get a more accurate number of how many people are living on the streets and what resources they need to secure housing. The Point in Time Homeless Count kicked off early Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Just after 4 a.m., dozens of volunteers walked the streets of downtown San Diego to count heads, tents and people living in cars.

“I’ve been doing this — I can’t even count how many years now,” says City of San Diego Mayor Todd. “I dream of a day when this is not necessary, but for right now, it is necessary for us to do this work.”

Volunteers went through downtown streets where people slept on the concrete. Others were inside tents and canopies covered with tarps, serving as a makeshift shelter to keep them warm.

Jocelyn Johnson-Wilson was a team lead for one of the volunteer groups. She is a member of the Unhoused Care Team with the Downtown San Diego Partnership. She says the homeless population has increased in recent years.

“I would say within the last two years it has increased,” says Johnson- Wilson. “A lot of people believe San Diego is a beautiful place and they come here assuming that they can afford the rent. Then they realize they can’t find work, can’t afford the rent and end up on the streets.”

“I think it’s about recognizing people and how do we make sure they are seen,” says Sean Spear with Community Housing Works. “They have a chance to speak on their own history, (and) what brought them to this situation.”

Volunteers participated in the Point in Time Homeless Count across the entire region. The Regional Task Force on Homeless shares that there were over 30 deployment sites.

Inside the command center downtown, a large image projected on the wall showed data being collected by volunteers in real-time.

“Every community is having a challenge of people experiencing homelessness,” says Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness.

The count is required by the federal government for communities to receive federal funding.

The money is used to fund shelters, outreach programs and housing projects. According to local leaders, San Diego will receive roughly $17 million as a result of the homeless count.