Volunteers needed for Howl-O-Ween mega adoption event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Do you want to hang out with adorable adoptable dogs and cats for an afternoon? Well, there's an opportunity to do just that!

San Diego Animal Support Foundation is looking for volunteers for the Howl-O-Ween Hounds MEGA Adoption Event. It's one of the largest adoption events in the nation.

The mega event will feature several hundred animals looking for new homes. About 20 rescues and shelters across San Diego County will be there to help families through the adoption process.

Howl-O-Ween Hounds is happening on October 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center in La Mesa.

Volunteers are asked to email naomi@sdshelters.org for more information.