Volunteers help children seeking asylum at San Diego Convention Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hundreds of children arrived in San Diego Friday seeking asylum. They will be transported to the convention center where more than a thousand others are being supported with wraparound services.
The large operation requires lots of helping hands.
Volunteer Lolita Pellos answered when the first call for help went out in March.
"I was compelled to help them any way that I could, and because of the pandemic business has been on and off so I decided I would help," she said. Pellos is a hairstylist.
When she came to the convention center, she said her first role was guiding teens through the halls to doctors appointments, "now my role has turned into more of a camp counselor. So we want to do fun things with them, to let them be kids again."
She is thrilled to start teaching Spanish Yoga Class on April 18, hopes to host an art class and wants to give the kids Spanish/English flashcards and maps.
She said they want to learn English and "they want to learn about where they are and where they're going and so that to me shows a lot about their character."
A character holding strong after facing unknown trauma to get here.
"Well you know it's heartbreaking to see the kids on television being left alone in the desert," Pellos said while wiping tears from her face.
She is a first-generation American after her father moved to the U.S. from the Philippines and enlisted in the Navy.
She said he was chasing the American dream too.
"I would like San Diegans to know these are kids, just like your kids, just like the kids running around at the beach on Spring Break. They want to have fun, they want to make friends, they want to go to school... They want to have opportunities to live in a safe place and work hard and achieve the American dream. The places they come from have been wrought with crime and gangs and they're just looking for a safe harbor and I think it's time for us to step up and take care of these kids, they need us," Pellos said.
She said Promises2Kids sent out an alert looking for volunteers. "They're looking for 100 people a day to volunteer," she said. Click here if you would like to volunteer.
They are also requesting donations:
All donations should be pre-arranged well ahead of time with our front desk, by calling 858-751-6602.
The drop-off location is Promises2Kids, 9400 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123 (same parking lot as Polinsky Children’s Center).
Here are what people can donate. All items must be NEW and in their original packaging.
For girls ages 12-17:
• Women’s extra small undies
• Girls’ extra-large undies
• Deodorant
• Sanitary pads and pantyliners (all sizes)
• Tampons (all sizes)
• Tween- and Teen-appropriate Magazines, in any language
For boys and girls ages 5-11:
• Boys’ undies and socks for this age range
• Toy cars
• Cuddly blankets/snuggies
• Coloring books
• Small toys; NO strings or sharpness
For all youth:
• Spanish Language Books for all ages, especially Middle School
• US Maps
• World Maps
• English Learning Games
• Board Games that do not require reading in English and, if a few pieces get lost, it an still be played
• Playing cards
• Toothbrushes
• Toothpaste
• Mouthwash
• Shampoo
• Conditioner
• Lotion
• Brushes
• Combs
• Hair ties and soft headbands (no barrettes or clips; soft items only)
• Very small stuffed animals with no hard edges
• Blank Paper for Art
• Thin Markers
• Thick Markers
• Crayons
• Spiral Notebooks
• Binders
• Dividers
• Folders
• Lined Paper to put in Binder (with holes)
• Pencil Case to put in Binder (with holes)
• Regular Pens
• Erasable Pens
• Highlighters
• Rulers
• NO pencils
• NO scissors
• NO clothing other than specifically requested
• NO bedding