Volunteers gather to help clean up San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Volunteers were scheduled Wednesday to help clean up the mess left by Fourth of July beachgoers at eight beaches in San Diego County, the Surfrider Foundation said.

"Join us on the fifth of July, the dirtiest beach day of the year, and help us restore the shore back to it's rightful glory," the group said.

These are the eight cleanup sites in San Diego County scheduled to have cleanups between 8 and 11 a.m. Wednesday:

Oceanside Pier, Moonlight Beach, Pacific Beach, Mission Beach, Fiesta Island, Ocean Beach Dog Beach, Ocean Beach Pier and Imperial Beach.

The Surfrider Foundation encouraged volunteers to register before heading to the beach.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.