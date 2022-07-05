Volunteers cleanup trash following holiday beach crowds

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — In a single file line, volunteers each grabbed their bags, gloves, and tools. Ready to hit the beach looking to pick up trash, people left behind during their Independence Day Festivities.

One of those is Alejandra Alvarez. She just moved to the area and wanted to give back to the community she lives in.

Alvarez says, “ I grew up by the ocean and I think it’s always important to take care of the resources and your home. And selfishly you want to come to the beach and see it beautiful. It’s good to do your part.”

Alvarez and many of the other volunteers were surprised to see the lack of trash in Ocean Beach. She adds, “ When you look out you don’t really see giant piles of trash it looks very clean.”

A delightful surprise for Eve and Jack who regularly spend time at this beach.

They weren’t able to collect much trash Tuesday morning. But, this is just one of seven designated beach cleanups happening following Fourth of July festivities.

All of them are rganized by the Surfrider Foundation, who have turned this into a yearly event.

The Surfrider Foundation holds a number of beach clean ups each year.