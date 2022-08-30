Volunteers build furniture for military families aboard the USS Midway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With drills and paintbrushes in hand, volunteers went to work having a little more than four hours to finish a number of projects.

From refurbishing displays aboard the USS Midway to making playhouses for military families.

Danny Watkins with the Home Depot Foundation says, “We're going to be building everything from picnic tables, to 100 pieces of furniture. dog beds for veterans with service animals.”

Crews also added extra amenities to the ship’s learning lab.

David Koontz, with the USS Midway Museum says, “we're putting up massive full wall dry erase boards so when kids come to do some of the educational programs on the Midway, they can be all over the walls going to town when they do these programs. “

But for military families like Andrea and her one-year-old son, it’s really about making life a little easier.

"I'm away from all of my family - my husband's gone. I have my hands full, so just a little bit of things like this to brighten up our day, it makes a big difference," said Andrea.

Something volunteers say makes it all worth it.

Wayde Witmer, a volunteer says, "It's so emotional when you can make that personal connection with them, put a face to the people you are actually out here helping."