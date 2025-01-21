Volunteers brave the wind to help horses in Tecate

TECATE, Calif. (KGTV) — Rachel Yohe is from Escondido. She braved the wind to volunteer at Tecate Horse Rescue. She is originally from Kansas City.

"We get wild wind in Kansas City. But not like what we have been getting in the last week or so here. But this felt like a good place to give back because I know how much they care and the time it takes for animals like this in a good home," she said.

12-year-old Eloise Brandt also volunteered. She has a love for horses, but not the wind.

"I am usually not up here in these conditions. It's a little bit of a challenge but being around the horses made up for it," she said.

The organization has rescued more than 60 horses since 2022.

"44 have been adopted to forever homes. The idea of compassion, whether it's for people or animals is a no brainer," said DJ Osborne.

Osborne is the founder of Tecate Horse Rescue. She is raising money for a new barn. With the high winds, she says smaller structures do not hold up.

"We get 65 mile-an-hour winds, which destroyed a bunch of stuff. Neighbors have gotten up to 90. You just want to make sure that if stuff is going to fly, the animals are not going to get hurt," said Osborne.

She says she will be watching the horses all night and will be monitoring the structures as well. To donate or volunteer for Tecate Horse Rescue, click the link below.

https://tecatehorserescue.com/index.html