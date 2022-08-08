Volunteers assemble 10,000 school supply kits for homeless students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Back to school season is here and SupplyBank.org has organized an event with the participation of San Diego volunteers to help assemble 10,000 school supply kits for homeless and low income kids across the southern California region.

There were more than 400 volunteers at the convention center, from elementary school aged children to military personnel, united for one cause. “I’m really excited because were helping kids in need,” says 12 year old Remy Ally.

Beyond happy to volunteer, Remy and 9-year-old Issa arrived early to the event with their group of friends ready to pack supplies and hopeful to make a difference.

“I really felt proud of myself for coming and helping kids in need and I feel so happy that my friends are here with me too,” said 9-year-old Athira Ravicumar.

Volunteers organized 10,000 school supply kits worth more than 600 thousand dollars in merchandise for homeless and low income kids across Southern California.

“Supplybank.org exists to ensure that all the social workers within our state who identify people in crisis, can provide them the supplies that they need,” shares Benito Delgado executive director at supplybank.org.

The kits included folders, crayons, markers, glue and other school supplies packed in tote bags. And amongst the volunteers participating a group of military personnel. “Its very nice to know that there are children out there that are getting school supplies that cant afford them,” says navy member Brian Mims.

The supplybank.org team will distribute the school supply kits to those in need all throughout the school year in the entire state of California.

