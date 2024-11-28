Vista woman survives mobile home fire thanks to deputies and good Samaritan

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Thanksgiving has a new meaning for a Vista woman after she was rescued from a fire at her mobile home.

On Nov. 1, flames spilled out of a mobile home on Bobier Drive with a resident trapped inside.

Two San Diego County sheriff’s deputies responded and jumped into action to try and get her out.

Deputy Robert Oliveri’s body camera was on as he made his way inside of the burning home.

Oliveri said, “I had to kneel down in the house to be able to see; I had made my way to the kitchen where the fire originated.”

All of this happening while Deputy Craig Bossche and a good Samaritan who alerted them about the person trapped stood outside the window trying to get the woman to safety.

Oliveri said, “I was able to crawl through the smoke with my flashlight and I made my way through the residence to get to her. Once I got to her, me and my partner were able to coordinate and lift her out the window.”

He continued, “It’s a little higher of a window, so by the time I had shown up, she was tired, fatigue had set in, and she had trouble getting herself out of the window.”

Waiting for the woman outside were Vista firefighters, who said this is a reflection of the commitment to safety law enforcement makes each day they show up to work.

Vista Fire Battalion Chief Brendan Halle said, “At the end of the day, public safety is what we do on the law enforcement side and the fire side, protecting our community and protecting our community partners is 100 percent what we’re all about each and every day.”

Despite not being able to live in her home due to smoke damage, the woman is doing fine.

And while the deputies and the good Samaritan are being called heroes, Oliveri said it’s why he wanted a career in law enforcement.

“Even looking back on it afterwards, I would do it again if I have to. It’s just part of the job. Kind of like what the firefighters do -- that’s what we sign up for,” Oliveri said.