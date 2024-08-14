Vista to consider ban on homeless encampments

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Vista could become the latest city in San Diego County to begin enforcing a homeless encampment ban.

The city council will discuss the issue at Tuesday night's meeting. The council could enforce the ban already in place, institute a new partial ban, or maintain the status quo.

Aubrey Gillman said she became homeless after an abusive relationship.

"Stopped paying my bills, started drinking way too much, I never thought I'd smoke crystal meth, graduated to ten years later now I just don't give a (expletive)" said Gillman.

Gillman is one of roughly 170 people living unsheltered in Vista. Tuesday afternoon, 10 News crews didn't find widespread camps, but people sleeping in garbage enclosures or parks.

The city is considering enforcing an encampment ban that's been on the books for decades.

"Wouldn't you rather have it people have it together enough to go make an encampment in the trees, keep it somewhat decent, and stay out of trouble versus (expletive) outside and stealing from each other," said Gillman.

She admits she's addicted to alcohol and the homeless lifestyle.

"It's going to be really hard for me to not drink. I mean, I just got out of the drunk tank, and I physically shake after a certain point," said Gillman.

Vista Mayor John Franklin says more than 90% of people on the streets refuse help.

"The people we've offered, on average mathematically, we've offered 20 times a piece, and the acceptance rate is 6%," said Mayor Franklin.

During our interview, the mayor approached a man who had been sleeping in the garbage enclosure. Initially, the man agreed to go to a shelter, but then he got agitated and stormed off.

In that same parking lot, Gillman agreed to check out a shelter. Vista's recently opened Buena Creek Navigation Center was full. An outreach team was taking her to a shelter in Oceanside.

She has a two-year-old daughter living with a relative who is out of state.

"I'm tired of (expletive) failing myself. I do well for a while I get a job, but yeah, I'd be really proud of myself to at least have something for my daughter," said Gillman.

