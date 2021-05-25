Vista man arrested after pursuit, charged with possession of guns and gun-modifying tools

VISTA , Calif. (CNS) - A 31-year-old Vista man was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony weapons charges after he led deputies on a short pursuit to his Vista home, where authorities allegedly found multiple guns and tools to modify guns.

Deputies spotted Jeremy Brink, a convicted felon with a history of carrying concealed home-built firearms, possibly driving impaired on Mercantile Street, north of state Route 78, at about 2 a.m. Saturday, said San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Nicholas Backouris.

Brink failed to pull over for deputies and led them on a brief pursuit that ended at his home on Astro Court, less than a mile away, Backouris said. He parked his pickup in the driveway of the home, locked the doors and yelled for his parents.

Eventually, deputies were able to get Brink to exit his truck. Inside the truck, they found methamphetamine and a loaded .40 caliber Glock-style pistol without a serial number, the sergeant said.

A search warrant was obtained for the home.

Investigators searched the home and associated vehicles, finding a loaded .12 gauge shotgun, a loaded and unregistered 1911 pistol, fentanyl and body armor, Backouris said. They also found tools and equipment to manufacture unserialized firearms, parts to construct suppressors/silencers and loaded factory ammunition, plus large quantities of ammunition reloading components and equipment.

Brink was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with two other felony charges and three misdemeanors, according to jail records. He was being held in lieu of $250,000 pending arraignment, scheduled for June 2.