Viral TikTok and generous donations save financial elder abuse victim's home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A TikTok of a San Diego man is going viral after he says he became a victim of financial elder abuse. He claims a family member stole his money, putting him in jeopardy of losing his home.

Alvin Fulcher, 77, is a Navy veteran and long-time San Diego resident. Fulcher says he purchased his home just before he retired from the Navy almost 30 years ago.

Health issues left Fulcher blind two years ago. He says he started relying on a family member and their significant other, who both started living at the home, to help take care of his monthly bills.

“She was hiding mail from me because I can’t see,” says Fulcher.

The senior says he was clueless about his finances until they went to make plans to bury his wife last month.

Shortly after, the family found a lot of other unpaid bills and strange activity.

“A lot of charges that weren’t authorized. Credit cards were taken out in my name,” Fulcher says.

The largest bill was an almost $30,000 mortgage statement that hadn’t been paid since last May.

Fulcher’s grandchildren posted a video on TikTok of him sharing his story. It received more than 350,000 views and nearly 30,000 likes. A GoFundMe page was created, and community members have now donated more than the amount Fulcher needed to keep his home.

“To the people who have donated money, I didn’t expect them to do this for me, so I’m very, very grateful,” he says.

District Attorney Summer Stephan says although she can’t comment on the case, there has been an increase in financial elder abuse in San Diego County. Her office has 150 felony economic elder abuse cases in the last two years.

"We had 1,700 victims in one year. In 2022, seniors losing money at the tune of $49 million just in San Diego alone,” Stephan says.

The DA says it’s not uncommon for a family member to commit these crimes.

“The senior is relying on the family member,” she says. “There is a trust. There is a love.”

Fulcher says the relationship with that family member is ruined.

“I don’t want to have anything else to do with her to be honest with you. I really don’t,” he says.

The veteran says the family member and their significant other are no longer living at his home. Fulcher filed a police report on April 25, but at last check the DA says the case has not made it to her office yet.

According to Stephan's office, financial elder abuse tops the list for crimes committed by family members. A felony charge can hold a prison sentence of two to four years.

Stephan says it’s OK to have one person take on the main role as caretaker for an elderly person, but it's also a good idea to have other family members check to make sure everything is being handled properly.

For a senior who may not have other family members but suspect something isn’t right, you can use the resources below for help:

