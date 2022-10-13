Violent crimes increase in San Diego County, property crimes down from 2021

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Violent crimes in the San Diego region increased from last year in the first half of 2022, while property crimes have declined, according to a report released Thursday by the San Diego Association of Governments.

The report found the number of reported homicides and robberies increased by 4% and 15%, respectively, compared to 2021. The number of reported rapes and aggravated assaults decreased during the first six months of 2022, but aggravated assaults were the second highest number reported since 2012. Aggravated assaults represent about two-thirds of violent crime reported to law enforcement in any given year.

"While these mid-year crime statistics are still relatively low compared to historic highs, we are seeing some increases that the community should be aware of," said Cynthia Burke, SANDAG senior director of data science. "We know that only about two in every five violent crimes and one in every three property crimes are reported to law enforcement.

"The cost of victimization is more than monetary, and it is important that we all work together as our communities face a number of different challenges coming out of the pandemic, which has affected us all in myriad ways," she said.

Property crime rates were 2% lower in the first half of 2022, compared to the first half of 2021, and 5% lower compared to the first half of 2018. A total of 26,448 property crimes were reported between January and June 2022, an average of 146 per day.

Additionally, while reported larcenies were down overall, theft of motor vehicle parts was up 12% compared to the first six months of 2021. Burglaries increased by 10% in the first half of 2022, resulting from a 19% increase in non-residential burglaries and a 2% decrease in residential burglaries.

Since 1980, SANDAG has reported crime statistics for the San Diego region through a cooperative agreement with local law enforcement agencies. These data are used by local law enforcement, policymakers, and the community to track public safety and the effectiveness of crime prevention and response efforts over time.