Villa Montezuma Museum receives funds for restoration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A historic landmark in the middle of San Diego’s Sherman Heights neighborhood will finally be able to receive some much-needed upgrades.

The Villa Montezuma Museum is a Queen Victorian mansion that was built in 1887 by renowned British Pianist and Composer Jesse Shepard.

Shepard came to San Diego after touring Europe, and he began a new career as an author under the name of Francis Grierson.

“Jesse lived all over the world, but this was the only home that he built,” said Louise Torio, President of Friends of the Villa Montezuma. “He would have no idea that this magnificent palace of the arts would survive the years and continue to inspire others to love art music and literature like he did.”

Villa Montezuma opened as a museum in 1972.

On Thursday morning, state Sen. Ben Hueso presented San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the Friends of Villa Montezuma with a $5 million check for restoration.

The funds will be used to:

Repair the exterior

Fix leaking roof

Restore stained glass windows

Upgrade electrical and HVAC system

Replace flooring

Build an ADA pathway around the museum

The Friends of Montezuma said they would also like to create an education center in the basement-bistro area.

The museum is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with tours from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.