Video: Sea Lion spotted on Carlsbad golf course

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — While it’s not as rare as a hole-in-one, golfers were stunned at the sight of a sea lion crashing their game Thursday morning.

Video from the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa shows the sea lion venturing across the greens at the golf course in Carlsbad.

"We assume she traveled up the lagoon to get to the golf course and that the tide was high last night which could have gotten her to this location," a SeaWorld San Diego spokesperson tells ABC 10News.

That means the sea lion left the ocean's coast and trekked roughly 3 miles on land, making her way to the golf course.

Around 7 a.m. golfers from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society spotted the sea lion and alerted staff members. They were participating in the Second Annual Tees fore Tails golf tournament benefitting the humane society.

The La Costa team reported the incident to the Sea World rescue team, who arrived quickly and transported her to the Carlsbad State Beach to relocate and return her back to the ocean.

"The team did a visual overview, she appeared in good health and due to her pregnancy, the ocean is the best location for her to be and prepare to give birth when she is ready," said a SeaWorld San Diego spokesperson.

Recently, animals have been appearing in habitats they don't belong in. Thankfully, both incidents ended on a positive note.

Last week, a dog was safely removed from the gorilla exhibit at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

It's still unclear how one-and-a-half-year-old Meatball made his way into the enclosure. The San Diego Humane Society cared for him until he was reclaimed by his owners.

Neither the dog nor the gorillas were hurt in the incident, SDHS and Safari Park staff reported.