VIDEO: How FEMA plans to handle Tropical Storm Hilary in San Diego County

Gregory Bull/AP
Posted at 12:47 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 15:49:49-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tropical Storm Hilary has made landfall along Mexico's Baja California coast.

Forecasters expected Hilary to make history as the first tropical storm to his Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages.

Marcus Coleman with FEMA spoke with ABC 10News Executive Producer Eric Solomon about how the agency plans to dealing with a Tropical Storm in an area like San Diego which isn't used to getting this type of weather.

