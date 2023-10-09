VIDEO: Car slams into parked vehicles on Santee street

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – A car slammed into a row of parked vehicles on a Santee street late Sunday night, with the impact sending one of the cars flying into a front yard.

The non-injury wreck happened at around 11:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of Mast Boulevard.

A resident’s security camera captured the moment the car crashed into the back of a row of at least four parked cars. One of the vehicles landed on its side in the front of a home.

Neighbors who heard the crash came outside to find the driver getting out of his damaged car and apologizing for what happened.

Some residents told ABC 10News the driver claimed he was cut off by another vehicle, which then led to the collision.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a possible DUI.