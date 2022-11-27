Video captures moment suspected smuggling boat capsizes off Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Two are dead after a small Panga boat capsized off Imperial Beach just after 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. The incident is being investigated as a suspected smuggling operation, per U.S. Border Patrol.

Trevor Pike was about to paddle out to surf when he saw the boat overturn.

“That was pretty heavy to witness it happen right then and there,” said Pike. “People were running and getting onto the beach, and some were obviously in the water still.”

Authorities say while two people drowned, several others were on board and made it to shore.

“Then all the Border Patrol and cops and authorities showed up,” said Pike.

Several agencies immediately responded, including the U.S. Coast Guard, San Diego county lifeguards, Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Border Patrol. Three people were taken to Scripps Hospital in Chula Vista, per San Diego Fire & Rescue.

Border Patrol says Homeland Security will be handling the investigation.