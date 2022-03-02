Watch
VIDEO: Bioluminescence waves hit La Jolla Shores

The 10News Breaking News Tracker was at La Jolla Shores as the waters featured a neon blue glow early Wednesday morning.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 12:59:26-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The bioluminescent waves have returned to San Diego’s shores.

The glow of the tide is created when algae bloom, also known as red tides, are filled with phytoplankton called “dinoflagellates.” They crash into the tide, react and cause the bioluminescence when jostled by moving water.

For those interested in catching a photograph of the bioluminescent waves, San Diego photographer Steven Philbrick offers the following tips:

  • Bring a tripod and plan to do long exposure
  • White balance to avoid things like streetlights, passing car lights, and reflective mist from altering your photos
  • Use the landscape and elements to enhance the photo
  • Ask friends near the beach to give you a heads up if they see the neon blue waves
  • Be patient, don't give up, and have fun
