VIDEO: Bioluminescence waves hit La Jolla Shores

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The bioluminescent waves have returned to San Diego’s shores.

The 10News Breaking News Tracker was at La Jolla Shores as the waters featured a neon blue glow early Wednesday morning.

The glow of the tide is created when algae bloom, also known as red tides, are filled with phytoplankton called “dinoflagellates.” They crash into the tide, react and cause the bioluminescence when jostled by moving water.

For those interested in catching a photograph of the bioluminescent waves, San Diego photographer Steven Philbrick offers the following tips: