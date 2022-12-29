Victims search for housing after Pacific Beach fire on Christmas morning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Days after a fire engulfed a construction site in Pacific Beach, neighbors are still stopping to gawk at the damage. One man called the scene "so sad."

Early on Christmas morning, about 110 firefighters and medic crews responded to a fire at a three-story building which was expected to be an apartment complex.

Now, several people are scrambling to find housing and basic necessities after the fire damaged their apartments nearby.

"For me it's a roller coaster of emotions," said Koa Pezario, whose entire room in the fire. He was in Fresno, CA visiting his family at the time.

Pezario, who graduated from San Diego State University two months ago, lost practically everything in the fire, including his bed and dresser.

"I tried to turn on my electric toothbrush, but I realized by charger got burned in the fire so I've got to go get one of those," said Pezario, making light of the situation.

Two girls were in the process of moving in next to Pezario when the flames took over their soon-to-be home.

"I was just in complete shock," said Myla Zapf, describing the moment her roommate called her from New York to tell her the news.

Zapf took to the app Nextdoor to search for anyone who might be able to help she and her roommate find a new place to live, as well as donate clothes to her roommate who lost everything in the fire.

Below is a list of gofundme campaigns for other people who were displaced in the fire, including Pezario:



The San Diego Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.